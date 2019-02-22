Details & Photos Leak of Sony’s New Xperia Smartphones

Looks like Sony won’t need to hold a press conference at next weeks upcoming Mobile World Congress to unveil its new smartphone lineup. 91Mobiles has leaked specs, photos, and prices for the tech giants four upcoming mobile phones.

Like Samsung who unpacked its family of Galaxy smartphones, the website has all of the deets on Sony’s four new devices launching this year. According to the report a lower-end Xperia L3, a midrange Xperia 10 and 10 Plus and a higher end model the Xperia 1. 91Mobiles report pretty much confirmed Evan Blass’ Tweets from yesterday (Feb 21) which showed photos of handsets as well as the X1 in a sleek new purple color.

Based on previous versions of the phones, Sony isn’t really changing much with the new models each phone have large bezels opting not to go the edge to edge route that most high-end smartphones have now and a fingerprint sensor on the side. But what the new Xperia 1, Xperia 10 and 10 Plus model does offer is a 21:9 aspect ratio which the company is calling “Cinema-wide.”

The Xperia L3 ($199), Xperia 10 ($399) and 10 Plus ($499) launch in April. The more expensive Xperia 1 model will hit your wallet a bit hard costing $1,099 when it arrives in June. Here are the full specs for each device below.

Xperia L3

18:9 HD+ display measuring 5.7-inches.

MediaTek 6762 processor

3GB of RAM

Android Oreo operating system

3,300mAh battery

13MP and 2MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Xperia 10

6-inch 21:9 display with HD+ resolution

Snapdragon 630 processor

3GB of RAM with 64GB of storage

2,780mAh battery

13MP primary and 5MP secondary rear camera

Android 9 Pie operating system

side-mounted fingerprint sensors

Xperia 10 Plus

6.5-inch 21:9 display with HD+ resolution

Snapdragon 636 processor

4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage

3,000mAh battery

13MP and 8MP rear cameras

Android 9 Pie operating system

side-mounted fingerprint sensors

Xperia 1

Snapdragon 855 processor

6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage expandable using a microSD card

3,300mAh battery

Android 9 Pie operating system

Three rear 12MP cameras

4G LTE

Dual SIM slots

USB Type-C port

Sounds pretty like pretty solid lineup, too bad Sony won’t have a surprise factor when making this announcement.

Photo: ullstein bild Dtl. / Getty

