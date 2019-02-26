CLOSE
What's Poppin On Angie Ange ITM
HomeWhat's Poppin On Angie Ange ITM

“What’s Poppin!” – The Essence Lineup / Cancelled Kells Hits McDonald’s / Tyga And SOulja Boy / Jordyn Woods Update

Leave a comment
2015 BET Experience - Sprite Green Room

Source: Chelsea Lauren/BET / Getty

Hola, ok…so the Essence Festival line up has been announced…and it is FIRE!!!!!!

Soulja Boy and Blac Chyna are taking jabs…and Soulja and Tyga are still beefing!

Cancelled Kells finally gets out of jail…so of course the first thing he does…is hit up McDonald’s!!

Jordyn Woods is claiming to be black out drunk during her tryst with Tristan…but people that were there are saying…that’s a lie!!

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close