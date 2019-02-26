“What’s Poppin!” – The Essence Lineup / Cancelled Kells Hits McDonald’s / Tyga And SOulja Boy / Jordyn Woods Update

Hola, ok…so the Essence Festival line up has been announced…and it is FIRE!!!!!!

Soulja Boy and Blac Chyna are taking jabs…and Soulja and Tyga are still beefing!

Cancelled Kells finally gets out of jail…so of course the first thing he does…is hit up McDonald’s!!

Jordyn Woods is claiming to be black out drunk during her tryst with Tristan…but people that were there are saying…that’s a lie!!

