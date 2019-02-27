Watch out Drake and Soulja Boy, the general of the Dream Chasers squad Meek Mill announced via Twitter he is starting his own Esports team as well and anyone who is good enough to make the cut will get DC chain to solidify the achievement.

Hip-Hop and video games have gone hand-in-hand for a long time both positively and in some cases negatively with the numerous rappers suing Fortnite. The Philly rapper during a recent #AskMeek Twitter Q&A session revealed that he is starting his own Esports team and is looking for the best of the best.

I’m starting my own esports team I need the best of the best and you get a dc chain at signing!! 🏆 https://t.co/HBBrLKcKnV — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 26, 2019

In doing so, Meek will join a long line of celebrities, rappers, and athletes like Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Alex Rodriguez, Drake, Jeremy Lin, Rick Fox, Mark Cuban, Ashton Kutcher and many more. Erin Ashley Simon and Jim Basco of Cheddar Sports, got Everyday Struggle host and Meek Mill’s friend Wayno to confirm the move revealing the “Going Bad” rapper just wants to give kids an opportunity allowing them to make money off their video game playing skills.

And of course earlier @MeekMill took to Twitter saying he wants to start an esports team. Well, @EverydayStrugg co-host @Wayno119 told me and @JimbascoTV on @CheddarSports that he had a convo with Meek about it. pic.twitter.com/NByBSxEejD — Erin Ashley Simon (@erinasimon) February 26, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Meek is to be commended for this move and we hope others will jump on board to make this Esports team come to fruition. Like with Soulja Boy’s announcement we just want Black gamers to get the opportunities their White counterparts always seem to get. We are just as nice as they are in Fortnite, Call of Duty, Battlefield, Overwatch, Mortal Kombat and other competitive games as well.

—

Photo: Johnny Louis / Getty

Respect The Game: Meek Mill Announces He Is Starting An Esports Team was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: