Dame Dash To Buy Back Rachel Roy Collection Fashion Company

Apologies or not Dame Dash’s daily operation is not changing. He announced that he is reacquiring a brand he helped launch.
As spotted on Vibe the former Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder recently made a big announcement regarding his ex-wife’s fashion line. On Monday, February 25 Dash took to his Instagram to let the world know he is in the process of buying back Rachel Roy Collection. “I’m very proud to announce that like a real boss…I’ve bought back the majority Interest in @rachel_Roy from @topsondowns”.
In a very lengthy post he expressed his interest in relaunching the brand for the sole purpose of appointing his daughters Ava and Tallulah to run the day to day operations. While the Cakeaholic seemed confident in the acquisition, it seems the deal has yet to be fully finalized. He put the mother of his little ladies on the hot seat by asking that she not shut down the deal. “Rachel please don’t mess this deal up and if you do please publicly explain yourself. This is what a real real boss looks like…while y’all talk sh*t I’m really out here buying companies and you duma**es keep trying to tell me how to act…and say I’m crazy …a boss does and says whatever the f**k he wants cause he could.”
Dash also asked fashion trade publications and Hip-Hop media personalities alike to broadcast his purchase of the ready-to-wear line, if not they are, in his mind, obviously guilty of deliberately resenting his success. “I been working on this deal for years @vanlathan and @cthagod I need y’all to tell everybody you know @funkflex @hot97 is hurt and won’t talk about that @angiemartinez if you don’t talk about it that’s hating #hustleforyourlastnamenotyourfirst”.
Rachel Roy has yet to comment on the matter. You can read Dame’s IG post in full below.
Im very proud to announce that like a real boss …I’ve bought back the majority Interest in @rachel_Roy from @topsondowns they didn’t want me announce yet because they wanted Rachel to sign something saying she wouldn’t sue them but that has nothing to do with me…so I’m celebrating cause why would Rachel not want me to buy back the company I invested 6 million of my own money into (like a real boss) only so @ava_dash and @tallulah_dash would have a company to run…so I bought it back and I’m gonna re launch luxury with @ava_dash and @tallulah_dash as the face…we are a real fashion family for years now and we are 100 percent Indy 100 million dollar a year company family owned by a black man… let’s see if the press talks about this @wwd @nytimes @tmz_tv @vibemagazine @theshaderoom @voguemagazine @pagesix @macys @daniel_dnieko told y’all I was gonna buy that back like a boss…I buy companies likes Artist drop albums #bigfacts #bosstalk nice doing biz with you joe and Danny…Rachel please don’t mess this deal up and if you do please publicly explain yourself…who ever doesn’t write about this is an obvious hater y’all said I was broke the last 10 years but when a black man really buys a company y’all don’t wanna say shit… doesn’t matter I’m gonna shit on all of y’all if you try to hate…this is what a real real boss looks like…while y’all talk shit I’m really out here buying companies and you dumasses keep trying to tell me how to act…and say I’m crazy …a boss does and says whatever the fuck he wants cause he could…I doubt y’all ever saw one before…if you don’t like it get the fuck of my page…for everyone else thank you for the support and please celebrate with me…but pay attention to everything especially the bubble gum shit…I been working on this deal for years @vanlathan and @cthagod I need y’all to tell everybody you know @funkflex @hot97 is hurt and won’t talk about that @angiemartinez if you don’t talk about it that’s hating #hustleforyourlastnamenotyourfirst
Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for WE tv
