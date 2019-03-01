Apologies or not Dame Dash’s daily operation is not changing. He announced that he is reacquiring a brand he helped launch.

As spotted on Vibe the former Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder recently made a big announcement regarding his ex-wife’s fashion line. On Monday, February 25 Dash took to his Instagram to let the world know he is in the process of buying back Rachel Roy Collection. “I’m very proud to announce that like a real boss…I’ve bought back the majority Interest in @rachel_Roy from @topsondowns”.

In a very lengthy post he expressed his interest in relaunching the brand for the sole purpose of appointing his daughters Ava and Tallulah to run the day to day operations. While the Cakeaholic seemed confident in the acquisition, it seems the deal has yet to be fully finalized. He put the mother of his little ladies on the hot seat by asking that she not shut down the deal. “Rachel please don’t mess this deal up and if you do please publicly explain yourself. This is what a real real boss looks like…while y’all talk sh*t I’m really out here buying companies and you duma**es keep trying to tell me how to act…and say I’m crazy …a boss does and says whatever the f**k he wants cause he could.”

Dash also asked fashion trade publications and Hip-Hop media personalities alike to broadcast his purchase of the ready-to-wear line, if not they are, in his mind, obviously guilty of deliberately resenting his success. “I been working on this deal for years @vanlathan and @cthagod I need y’all to tell everybody you know @funkflex @hot97 is hurt and won’t talk about that @angiemartinez if you don’t talk about it that’s hating #hustleforyourlastnamenotyourfirst”.

Rachel Roy has yet to comment on the matter. You can read Dame’s IG post in full below.

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for WE tv

Dame Dash To Buy Back Rachel Roy Collection Fashion Company was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: