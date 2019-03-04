New Vegan Steak Is Made With 3D Printer & Medium-Rare Ink [VIDEO]

Via Bossip:

Its seems like grills could be sooo 2018 with the invention of 3D printing. According to Local 12, one Spanish company is already ahead of the game with a vegan steak that can be printed out in a matter of minutes.

“It’s an innovative entree that goes from printer to pan,” said Giuseppe Scionti, the founder of Nova Meat.

Scionti conjured up the idea two years ago, and since then, he’s been printing and prepping vegan steaks for folks across the globe.

“It’s about new meat, it means plant-based meat substitutes,” he said. “So, we are creating the first 3D-printed plant-based beef steak.”

The edible ink is made up of ingredients like rice, peas, and seaweed. It even comes in a cartridge like printing ink.

The 3D printer plays the role of chef by working rigorously to prepare the meat in under 10 minutes. It’s printed with the same texture and appearance of traditional beef steak. After a little bit of cooking on the skillet and a hint of oregano, the steak is ready for eating.

This is a 3D-printed vegan steak. It takes about 10 minutes to print, two minutes to cook, and its inventor hopes the steak can take the place of beef steak because the vegan version is better for the environment. Would you give it a try? pic.twitter.com/yp9MIHTn5I — WREG News Channel 3 (@3onyourside) March 1, 2019

One taste tester gave his thoughts on the printed beef:

“I think it tastes good – wow!”

There you have it.

Scionti hopes the new way of prepping food can be used more in the future. He says the technology provides an alternative to meat since livestock farming is one of the biggest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions.

He also argued the process tackles the issue of sustainability since a lot of Americans consume double the recommended amount of red meat.

With that being said, consumers will have to buy into the fake steak or else that’s one printer that’ll collect dust.

Currently, the 3D steaks aren’t available to buy, but the company hopes to expand its food options to 3D-printed tuna steaks and chicken breasts in the near future.

