Over the last few years, it seems to become more popular to be the side chick instead of being a wife. Well, a local pastor believes that through his own infidelity mistakes and lessons through his ministry he has the answers to the thoughts and lifestyle of a side chick.

Pastor of Zion Church Landover— Keith Battle’s new book “Side Chickology”: Why women and men cheat. Understanding, avoiding and recovering from infidelity. If you want the real breakdown on saving your relationship or marriage to watch the video above with Quick Silva and Pastor Battle.

Pastor Keith Battle Talks New Book “Side Chickology” was originally published on 92q.com

