Marshall’s To Start Online Shopping Option For Bargain Shoppers

No more long lines! Yass!

That’s right! Those who’d like to avoid the headaches of the bargain “treasure hunt” shopping style and long lines due to amazing finds, will be able to do so from the comfort of their couch by the end of this year.

According to reports, the company plans to keep the online and in-store inventories separate in order to avoid a fight within for sales. So although you can enjoy shopping online, you’ll still enjoy shopping in person due to difference deals/items you’ll only be able to catch in the stores.

They seemed to have taken a tip from TJMAXX who opened their online store in 2013 that also carries different items from the brick-and-mortar stores.

