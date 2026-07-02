REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Chris Brown Verdict, Pooh Shiesty Drama

First up, social media has been buzzing over a viral video that appears to show Pooh Shiesty asking Gucci Mane to release him from his deal with 1017 Records. In the clip, a conversation seemingly takes place about Shiesty’s future with the label, sparking speculation among fans about what could be next for the Memphis rapper. The video quickly circulated online, generating debate about his relationship with Gucci Mane and the possibility of a new chapter in his career.

Meanwhile, Chris Brown and his company, Black Pyramid LLC, are facing a costly legal outcome. A jury reportedly ordered Brown to pay approximately $12.9 million to a former housekeeper who claimed she was seriously injured after being attacked by one of his dogs. Additional damages were also awarded to family members connected to the case, bringing even more attention to the lawsuit as Brown continues preparations for his upcoming tour.

Elsewhere, Lil Wayne is making headlines after comments from a resurfaced interview went viral. When asked about participating in a Verzuz battle, the rap legend suggested that the only worthy matchup would be “Album Wayne versus Mixtape Wayne.” Wayne confidently stated that he doesn’t believe another artist could stand against his catalog and joked that he would end up embarrassing any opponent.