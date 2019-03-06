[Music Video] IDK Takes Aim At Logic in “Trigger Happy”

trig·ger-hap·py

adjective; ready to react violently, especially by shooting, on the slightest provocation.

The Prince George’s County trapper turned rapper aims animosity towards the fabricated entertainment world. The self-directed video starts off lighthearted then quickly transitions to a boisterous IDK. Almost fed up, “Trigger Happy” highlights the patience it requires to survive in the industry if you want to make a pleasant career out of it; teetering on the thought of cutting it short by making a violent statement.”But this isn’t a game of bars, no

this is a game of who you with, and who you know.”

Validating earlier statements of the industry being so tightly knit, that the smallest criticism can burn your potential stardom; mid-second verse IDK takes a pluck at Logic and his’ manager. The PG rapper doesn’t consider it a diss towards his Montgomery County foe, he knows it’s out of Young Sinatra’s character to admit, respond, or address the situation; “this ain’t a risk.”

