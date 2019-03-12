Jay-Z & Beyoncé To Be Honored At GLAAD Media Awards For Work In LGBTQ Community

As we all know, there is no limit to the generosity of Beyoncé and Jay-Z. The Carters aren’t just musicians—they are philanthropists intent on moving the culture forward.

With that said, there’s no surprise that the First Couple of Hip-Hop will be honored at this year’s GLAAD Media Awards for their work in “accelerating LGBTQ acceptance.”

“GLAAD announced Monday that the Carters will receive its Vanguard Award at its 30th annual awards on March 28 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California,” Page Six reports. “The award, previously given to Cher, Janet Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor and Antonio Banderas, honors ‘allies who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people,’ GLAAD said.”

Jay-Z’s song “Smile,” in which he shares details about his mom coming out, was honored at last year’s ceremony. On her end, Beyoncé has been pushing the movement forward for quite some time…in fact, here’s a full thread that touches on her love and support of the LGBTQ community.

.:: Thread ::. Beyoncé — an LGBTQ ally Here are a few of the ways Beyoncé used her platform to speak against anti-LGBTQ laws and showed her support to the LGBTQ community throughout her career. .:: ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ::. — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) March 11, 2019

Congrats to the Carters.

