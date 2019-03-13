Teairra Mari was ordered to pay 50 Cent $30,000 after she attempted to sue him for sharing explicit footage of her via Instagram. The judge dismissed Mari’s case and the singer was ordered to reimburse a portion of 50’s legal fees.

Ever since, the rapper has been going the extra mile to embarrass Mari, publicly demanding that she pay him his $30K and most recently getting her served at an airport. He hit Instagram with footage of Teairra Mari hightailing it with her luggage as a process server tries to hand her legal documents. “You cannot run from the Law, you have been served,” 50 wrote. “ better give me my money B*tch.”

Watch the clip up top.

Photo: WENN

50 Cent Gets Teairra Mari Served At An Airport: “Better Give Me My Money B*tch” [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: