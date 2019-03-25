I Believe I Can Lie: Dubai Officials Says R. Kelly Performance News Untrue

Earlier this year, news emerged that R. Kelly was planning a series of overseas shows, notably in Dubai of all places. Officials from the Dubai government are wholeheartedly denying that the troubled R&B singer will be heading to the region to perform his brand of entertainment.

Khaleej Times reports:

Dubai’s government on Sunday denied a claim by R&B singer R. Kelly that the artiste had planned concerts in the emirate after he had sought permission from an Illinois judge to travel here despite facing sexual-abuse charges.

In a statement to Associated Press, Dubai Media Office denied claims by his lawyer in court that Kelly had plans to meet the royal family. “Authorities in Dubai have not received any request for a performance by singer R. Kelly nor are there any venues that have been booked,” the statement said.

It added Kelly “has not been invited by the Dubai royal family for a performance.”

Kelly and his lawyer in Chicago could not be immediately reached for comment.

Kelly was charged on February 22 with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse for allegedly assaulting three underage girls and one adult woman, coming after the release of a documentary Surviving R. Kelly. He has denied ever abusing anyone.

In court filings, Kelly’s attorney said his client was scheduled for a series of shows in April in Dubai. No comment has been made to the government’s recent statements as of Monday (March 25).

Photo: Getty

