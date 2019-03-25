Voices: K-Ci From Jodeci Looks Back On The Making Of Classics “Forever My Lady” & “The Show, The After Party, The Hotel”

It’s been a long for Cedric Renard “K-Ci” Hailey which has led him to restart a solo career that began as a kid in 1983 and continued with the 2006 CD “My Book.” Before he heads home to finish his upcoming album, K-Ci talks about the making of two of the most important R&B albums in the ’90s, Jodeci’s “Forever My Lady” and “The Show, The After Party, The Hotel”

Hailey goes into detail on how fellow Jodeci member Devante and singer/songwriter Al B. Sure! crafted what would become the group’s debut single “Forever My Lady.” He also talks about how the group went a different route to create an album that changed the face of R&B.

You will also find out who K-Ci would love to sing their classics if they’re ever giving a lifetime achievement award in the latest episode of “Voices”

