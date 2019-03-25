WatchYourself: The Internet Celebrates ‘Us’ With Chilling Dance Videos & Fan Art

On Friday, the highly anticipated horror flick Us was unleashed to theaters, causing terror amongst those who took in its eerie details.

Along with classic horror movie chills, the layered story caused many discussions amongst viewers and it inspired some imaginative creatives.

This should come as no surprise, considering the flick has already raked in $70 million across 3,741 North American locations, according to Variety. This makes Us have the largest weekend for an original horror movie, surpassing 2018’s A Quiet Place. It also has the biggest launch for an original R-rated movie, surpassing 2012’s Ted, and it has the second-best opening weekend of 2019 behind Captain Marvel, which took in $153 million.

The movie’s director, Jordan Peele even had the nerve to trump his own record, considering his 2017 movie Get Out opened with $33 million compared to Us‘ $70 mill.

Along with money in the bank, the Internet can’t get enough of the folklore bought to life by Winston Duke, Evan Alex, Shadadi Wright Joseph and Lupita Nyong’o in an award-worthy performance. In addition to some hilarious Twitter reactions, creatives are taking the lead in promoting the movie with some fire posts.

Dancer and Step Up: High Water star Kendra “K.O” Oyesanya (IG: @mizzk.o) got things rolling in the dance world with an Us-inspired routine. This should come as no surprise since Oyesanya all but broke the Internet in 2018 with her viral Black Panther dance challenge. While the BP challenge got people excited about afrobeat sounds, Oyesanya’s Us routine is sure to bring the horror.

Jordan Peele and Lupita Nyong’o definitely approved of the creepy dance routine since they reposted Oyesanya’s clip to their pages.

Dancers weren’t the only ones inspired by the horror flick either. Some artist were already prepping for greatness as soon as the Us trailer hit back in December.

The Instagram page @chocolatecitycomics challenged artists to create their best Us-ispired artwork using the hashtag #UsMovieArt, and certain pieces could win the chance to be featured in the marketing campaign and special movie page.

Peele supported the art challenge in an open letter reading:

“The fan art response to the Us trailer has been inspiring. I am in awe of the artists around the world who took time to create these amazing pieces. Many thanks to Chocolate City Comics (instagram.com/chocolatecitycomics) for their role in encouraging artists to contribute to the conversation.”

The results of the campaign were both horrifying and brilliant.

Artist Phillip Jordan (@humangrowth_art) bought the chills with his Red artwork.

Meanwhile, folks like Nyima Ifé Imani (@poi.chan) took a more cartoon-inspired approach…still scary though!

Then, there were those paintings that were just horrifying. No debates necessary. Just let Theoplis Smith III‘s (@thatlaundry) painting get in your spirit.

There’s no denying Us has already made its cultural mark, and it’s just getting started.

For more Us-inspired artwork, you can check out the special page here, and be sure to keep future dance moves and chilling interpretations on your radar!

#WatchYourself: The Internet Celebrates ‘Us’ With Chilling Dance Videos & Fan Art was originally published on globalgrind.com

