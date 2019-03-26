Back when Wesley Snipes dyed his hair blonde for the role of Simon Phoenix in Demolition Man everyone was clowning the look but lately it seems like everyone is going the blonde route and Kevin Gates is the latest celeb to sport the trendy look.

In his clip to “RGWN” the controversial rapper debuts the new look but at the same time reminds everyone that regardless of the hair care he chooses he’ll still post up on the block and thug it out with the best of them.

On a lighter note Mario returns after a lengthy hiatus with a new visual for “Care For You” where he focuses on the bond between a single mother and her son. Pretty moving stuff. Big ups to all the single mothers out there holding it down.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Jaden Smith, Vic Mensa, and more.

KEVIN GATES – “RGWN”

MARIO – “CARE FOR YOU”

JADEN SMITH – “WATCH ME REMIX”

VANJESS – “HONEYWHEAT”

JUNGLEPUSSY – “I’M IN LOVE”

KOJEY RADICAL – “25”

VIC MENSA – “METAPHYSICAL”

DON Q – “QUICK REMINDER”

AIRPLANE JAMES – “FWU”

Kevin Gates “RGWN,” Mario “Care For You” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

