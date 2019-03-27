Is Teairra Marie the next woman to be subjected to those now infamous “Lock Her Up” chants? Well, probably not, but if 50 Cent is anywhere near her person then there’s a good chance she’ll hear something along those lines.

After a judge ruled that Teairra Mari owed the Queens rapper $30K for legal fees he spent fighting her revenge porn lawsuit against him, 50’s been going hard at the Love & Hip Hop star on social media in an attempt to get her to pay up. Now for a man who’s sold millions of records, made a killing selling his stake in Vitamin Water, and is the executive producer of the hit show Power on Starz, you’d think $30K wouldn’t be worth a fraction of Fiddy’s energy to be spent on.

You’d be wrong. 50 Cent will troll anyone for any amount of money or amusement.

Looking to play the troll game with 50 Cent, Teairra Marie posted a pic on her IG page in which she wore a shirt that read “Ain’t Got It” as in she ain’t got $30K to pay 50’s legal fees. That’s kinda plausible being that she ain’t sold a record since her Rocafella days (no shots).

Naturally 50 noticed her picture and reposted it while threatening Marie with jail should she default on her legal bills while pointing out that she seems to have money to burn on her wig game.

“This nut thinks she’s not going to pay, somebody tell her they will lock her ass up for not responding in New York. oh you will get, talking about she ain’t got it. that’s a new wig… where is my money.”

How long before 50 drops a freestyle over Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s “Got Your Money” instrumental? Just sayin.’

Check out the post below and let us know if you think 50’s ODing right now or whether Teairra Marie should just pay up already.

50 Cent Responds To Teairra Marie’s “Ain’t Got It” Post on IG was originally published on hiphopwired.com

