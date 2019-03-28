Chris Evans’ Reaction After Watching ‘Avengers: End Game’ Reveals Everything And Nothing About The Movie

Avengers: End Game is probably the most highly-anticipated movie of all time, so yeah, we’re here grasping at straws trying to find out any information possible before the movie comes out next month.

With that being said, today’s Avengers teasers have been brought to you by none other than Chris Evans–the guy who plays Captain America, for the 3 people on earth who already didn’t know–who just did an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

For anybody who has ever seen any interviews with an Avengers cast member, you know that they really can’t talk about ANYTHING that actually happens in the films. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the most secretive organizations in all of the entertainment world, so we just take what we can get from the few cast slip-ups that come with each press cycle.

Now, unfortunately for us, Chris Evans didn’t exactly slip up and give any actual info about End Game’s plot or anything like that–but he did give us some insight into the tone of the movie.

Here’s what he said about the film to THR after watching a snippet:

“It’s a good one. It’s a real good one,” said Chris, admitting that he’s already seen the first hour of the movie. “This one’s really good. I choked up like three times.”

To the naked eye, that quote might not seem like anything too serious–but reading between the lines can be very telling. Though the Avengers films have had some heart-wrenching moments in the past that don’t involve a character dying, it’s a pretty safe bet that any moment causing Captain America himself to choke up would be pretty heavy.

So what could he be talking about that’s worthy of choking up over? Him and Tony Stark finally reuniting? His character’s last scene ever?

To be fair, most of our mind’s our tainted because of this Chris Evans tweet from back in October, where he pretty much implied that the end is VERY near for him. I mean, we already knew that his contract was up after End Game, but let’s face it, this just has us all expecting the worst.

Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 4, 2018

So what has Chris Evans all choked up?! Well, we have no idea. Since it’s pretty much confirmed that this is Captain America’s last film in the MCU, Chris could be emotional over the little things, for all we know–but we probably will be, too.

28 more days until Avengers: End Game, but until then, we’ll continue jumping to conclusions.

Chris Evans’ Reaction After Watching ‘Avengers: End Game’ Reveals Everything And Nothing About The Movie was originally published on globalgrind.com

