Update: Nipsey Hussle was pronounced dead at the hospital according to Multiple Sources

Rapper Nipsey Hussle has been pronounced dead at the hospital after being shot outside his clothing company in south Los Angeles, multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the incident tell @NBCNews. https://t.co/2n6gL2Wjcx — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) April 1, 2019

According to TMZ and multiple reports, Nipsey Hussle and two other people were shot outside his Marathon Store in South Central Los Angeles.

Hussle was shot six times.

He was only 33 years old

