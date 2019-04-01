Angie Ange AM Morning Message feat. Nipsey Hussle “Never Quit”

It was extremely hard to hear that another one of our young Black Kings was killed. Nipsey Hussle was the embodied what pulling yourself up independently from your bootstraps looked like! Throughout his career he has made it his mission to spread positivity and show people that no matter where you came from, there’s always a better way of life. Nipsey recently did an interview with the love of his life, Lauren London. Their love for eachother can be seen miles away. We are praying for her, their children and their entire family! We have to stop these killings, there are so many other ways to solve problems. Nipsey Hussle, Gone Way Too Soon!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: