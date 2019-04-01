Nipsey Hussle & Roc Nation Were Scheduled to Meet with LAPD About Gang Violence

On Sunday afternoon, Ermias Ashgedom, better known as Los Angeles-based rapper Nipsey Hussle, was shot and killed in front of his Marathon clothing shop on the corner of Crenshaw and Slauson. Nipsey sustained six gunshot wounds during the attack and was pronounced dead hours later at the hospital.

While Hussle was best known for what he did as a recording artist, what he was doing for the city of Los Angeles was so much bigger than hip-hop, so much bigger than himself. He was creating workspaces for entrepreneurs in South Los Angeles and STEM programs to help bridge the gap between the hood and Silicon Valley. Nipsey was investing in and giving back the community that raised him in all the ways he said he would in the beginning of his career.

On Monday at 4 p.m., Nipsey Hussle was scheduled to have a meeting with Roc Nation and the LAPD to have a discussion about gang violence prevention, according to Los Angeles Police Commission president Steve Soboroff.

We (@LAPDChiefMoore and I ) were meeting , at the request of @NipseyHussle with him and @rocnation tomorrow at 4pm to talk about ways he could help stop gang violence and help us help kids. I’m so very sad https://t.co/rcGtvw9c6L — Steve Soboroff (@SteveSoboroff) April 1, 2019

According to TMZ, Jay Brown of Roc Nation reached out to Soboroff about setting up the meeting between the parties. Nipsey reportedly pushed to have the conversation focused on gang violence prevention, especially in the Crenshaw District.

Per the same report, the meeting will still take place on Monday afternoon. Soboroff said that he had regrets about not having the meeting earlier. “The sadness that I feel — I wish we could have had the meeting on Friday. I think he would have been excited about all the possibilities, and I know we were.”

In February, Nipsey was nominated for a Grammy for his critically acclaimed debut solo album Victory Lap, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

Nipsey is survived by two children and his girlfriend Lauren London and will be remembered for who he was and the effort he put in to change South Central Los Angeles.

Nipsey Hussle & Roc Nation Were Scheduled to Meet with LAPD About Gang Violence was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: