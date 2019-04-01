Lil Nas X Discusses Country Music Controversy With ‘Time Magazine’

Lil Nas X’s rise to fame has already come with some controversy. He discussed his unlikely overnight success in a new feature.

Imagine randomly dabbling with country music and your song actually making some noise? So much so that it lands on the country music chart but is promptly removed. That is the story of Lil Nas X. Time Magazine interviewed the Atlanta native about his recent come up and the bumps and bruises along the way.

In the feature, the 19-year-old detailed dropping out of college to pursue music much to his parent’s chagrin. “My dad initially was like, ‘There’s a million rappers in this industry’. They wanted me to go back to school.” But it seems he has already proven his father wrong. His single “Old Town Road” has already slotted on the Billboard Hot 100. The song’s southern twang appeal became a viral sensation with the likes of Justin Bieber showing him love.

It also afforded him some relevancy within the country market as well landing him on the Hot Country Songs chart but that didn’t last too long. Billboard officially pulled him from the list citing his inclusion was a mistake. Naturally, the pulling of the track looked like an obvious jig. X discussed the snub with the iconic periodical.

When asked to describe “Old Town Road” he made it clear the work can thrive in several genres. “The song is country trap. It’s not one, it’s not the other. It’s both. It should be on both” he explained. While the masses think Billboard’s move was racially biased, he attributes the slight as another example of the hesitancy of embracing something new. “I believe whenever you’re trying something new, it’s always going to get some kind of bad reception. For example, when rap started, or when rock and roll began. But with country trap, I in no way want to take credit for that. I believe Young Thug would be one of the biggest pioneers in that.”

Lil Nas X just signed a recording deal with Columbia Records. You can read the rest of the interview here.

—

Photo: Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X Discusses Country Music Controversy With ‘Time Magazine’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: