

In this episode of Voices, John Legend goes in-depth about his new single, “Preach,” his decision to use his platform for social activism and the time he spent with Nipsey Hussle, just two days before we lost the rapper. Check it out above.

Related: Voices: K-Ci From Jodeci Looks Back On The Making Of Classics Forever My Lady + The Show, The After Party, The Hotel

Related: Voices: Robin Thicke “That’s What Love Can Do”

Voices: John Legend Talks New Single, “Preach” and Nipsey Hussle was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: