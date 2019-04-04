Swae Lee’s Spider Monkey Seized In Home Raided For Exotic Pets: Report

Lions, tigers and . . . monkeys?

I’m convinced that some people have too much money and not enough stuff to do with it!

Los Angeles law enforcement is cracking down on exotic pets.

Swae Lee just lost his pet monkey after Los Angeles law enforcement raided his home, The Blast reports. This comes a few hours after Mally Mall’s home was raided due to possession and trafficking of exotic animals. The California Fish and Wildlife officials told the publication that they’ve been investigating into trafficking and possession of exotic animals within the Cali area which resulted in several raids. View this post on Instagram 2018 is ALREADY LOOKING FABULOUS!! A post shared by Mally Mall™ (@mallymall) on Jan 17, 2018 at 5:46am PST

