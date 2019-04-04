Nipsey Hussle Murder Suspect Is Charged, But What About The Getaway Driver?

Nipsey Hussle‘s alleged killer has officially been charged. However, there were still questions surrounding the tragedy, including what will happen to the still unidentified getaway driver.

Eric Holder, 29, was charged on Thursday with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “The criminal complaint also includes allegations that he personally used a firearm and caused great bodily injury and death,” the Hollywood Reporter wrote.

But there appears to be an accomplice in the shooting: The getaway driver.

The driver has reportedly claimed she knew nothing about the shooting.

“The woman has insisted to detectives that she never knew Holder intended to harm Hussle and was aware of the shooting only in the aftermath,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

She allegedly surrendered to authorities Tuesday and was continuing to cooperate with detectives. However, she was never arrested for her alleged role in the shooting, Josh Rubenstein, LAPD’s director of communications, said.

There has been outrage over the woman not appearing to be held accountable.

“Holder’s female accomplice waited two days to turn herself in to police,” community activist Najee Ali told the Times. “That was two days too many.”

Of course, social media has done its research. Users got to work and found a handful of Twitter accounts that tweeted the getaway driver was either named or went by the social media handle of “Baylett Starz.” Others suggested she had gang ties, calling her “a chick from Hoovers,” a reference to the Crips.

Vox reported that Hussle was formerly a member of the Crips before he became the community activist he was before he died.

The person who social media users identified as the getaway driver allegedly had a Facebook page under the name of Baylett SF Bayz. The last status update from that account came Sunday, the same day Nipsey Hussle was gunned down.

Below is a sampling of tweets claiming to have identified the getaway driver involved in Nipsey Hussle’s shooting.

The (getaway driver) Baylett Starz hid her posts about #NipseyHussle and the other post are from her gang friends… #NipseyHussle #LaurenLondon pic.twitter.com/s6RR9oxJpP — lifeisastoryy_gossip (@lifeisastoryy) April 2, 2019

I heard it was a chick from Hoovers. Her Facebook name is “baylett sf bayz” — Eddriana Pierce (@eddriana_p) April 2, 2019

Baylett days are numbered — Jay-Von (@Vonzilla) April 2, 2019

lock up his getaway driver also "baylett sf bayz"https://t.co/A91weDroMv — Anything is possible (@Suspectnewswat1) April 2, 2019

Either way, we hope Nipsey Hussle’s family and friends get justice.

