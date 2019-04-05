Eric Holder Charged With Nipsey Hussle’s Murder, Chris Darden Is His Lawyer

Eric Holder, 28, has been formally charged with the murder of beloved Crenshaw rapper and businessman Nipsey Hussle, 33. His bond has been set at $5 million.

According to TMZ, the L.A. County D.A. has charged Holder with 1 count of murder, 2 counts of attempted murder and 1 count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

If convicted, the bum can possibly get life in prison.

Kerry Lathan, who was also shot by Holder, is the friend that Nipsey Hussle went to his Marathon store in order get him some fresh clothes since he had recently been released from prison.

Interestingly, Holder’s lawyer is Chris Darden. Yes, the same guy who took an L in court when trying to convict OJ Simpson of murder.

Will justice be served? And what will that justice look like? Let us know what you think in the comments.

