Josh and Jimmy Jenkins aka The Jenkins Bros talk their new film “Sinners Wanted”

In the DMV there are certain churches that everyone has been to or have at least heard of. First Baptist Church of Glenarden is one of them and their Pastor, Pastor Jenkins is not only well known here but all over. His two sons Josh and Jimmy have just released a new film called “Sinners Wanted” which is playing now in select theaters. The Jenkins Bros, which is the name of their production company, explained on Angie Ange in the Morning that this film is about a Pastor who falls in love with a prostitute and it is based off of a story from the bible. You can see the trailer for the film below…

During their interview with Angie Ange and Chey Parker they also shared that they will be holding production classes for those in the DMV. They believe, like myself, that we don’t need to go any where else to produce great quality films. We have all of the resources here in the DMV, we just need to use them correctly! Find out more information about that and how they started in the full interview below…

While on air the Jenkins Bros also participated in The Great Debate and let’s just say this was an interesting conversation. Check it out below…

Also On 93.9 WKYS: