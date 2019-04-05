Your Knickers In A Knot Or NAH? Fans Go CRAZY For Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road” Remix

The culture is rooting for Lil Nas X and we’re going to keep rooting for him until we see his song “Old Town Road” acknowledged on Billboard’s Country charts. In case you aren’t familiar with what’s been going on, the up-and-coming artist took over the Hot Country Songs chart after putting out his viral hit, with reports stating that “Old Town Road” would have gone number one had it not been removed by Billboard.

Taking the song down, Billboard put out a statement that said, “while Old Town Road incorporates references to country and cowboy imagery, it does not embrace enough elements of today’s country music to chart in its current version”. Their statement lit social media on fire and even got the attention of Country music legend, Billy Ray Cyrus, who supported Lil Nas X and made his position clear—publicly.

“@LilNasX Been watching everything going on with OTR. When I got thrown off the charts, Waylon Jennings said to me ‘Take this as a compliment’ means you’re doing something great!,” Cyrus tweeted. “Only Outlaws are outlawed. Welcome to the club!”

.@LilNasX Been watching everything going on with OTR. When I got thrown off the charts, Waylon Jennings said to me “Take this as a compliment” means you’re doing something great! Only Outlaws are outlawed. Welcome to the club! — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) April 3, 2019

Old Town Road…. the remix out now! 🤠 @lilnasx pic.twitter.com/s0emFSzkHl — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) April 5, 2019

Cyrus also hopped on the remix to “Old Town Road” and we can’t deny… it’s fire!

a year ago today i was in college for some shit i knew i didn’t want to do in life but today i have the biggest song in the world with billy fuckin ray cyrus. life can change quick!!! this shit really insane — nope (@LilNasX) April 5, 2019

“A year ago today I was in college for some sh*t I knew I didn’t want to do in life but today I have the biggest song in the world with Billy f*ckin Ray Cyrus. Life can change quick!!! This sh*t is really insane,” Lil Nas X tweeted.

The original song should have never been taken down, but there’s NO WAY Billboard can deny this remix.

Tune into their fire remix here and hit the flip to see all the Twitter hilarity.

Your Knickers In A Knot Or NAH? Fans Go CRAZY For Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road” Remix was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: