

You might know him from Youtube. The You tuber turned rapper is no stranger to the spotlight. He’s been creating and cultivating a following online for quite some time. DDG is a Michigan native that took his talents to social media and youtube and blew up. He talked to Quick about his journey as he enters a new part of endeavor of his career. If you want to see the interview, watch the video above.

Youtube Star Turned Rapper DDG Talks His Journey On The Quick Silva Show was originally published on 92q.com

