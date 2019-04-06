The history of songs being named after women is both long and abundant and while most of them are rooted in puppy love feelings others are about the broken hearts left behind.

Kyle and Lil Yachty go in a somewhat different route for their duet to “Hey Julie!” in which they tell the story of high school losers turned iced out music stars who make girls that once dissed them now miss them. Isn’t that everyone’s dream?

Back in Brooklyn, we witness an elementary schooler straight body Biggie’s classic instrumental with clever rhymes and an impressive flow as ShnickLife proves to be a problem for the next generation in the clip for “ShnickLife Commandments.” Hey, is that where Maino’s crown went?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Zacari, Eli Weese, and more.

KYLE FT. LIL YACHTY – “HEY JULIE!”

SHNICKLIFE – “SHNICKLIFE COMMANDMENTS”

ZACARI – “LONE WOLF”

ELI WEESE – “RED LIGHT”

JAMILA WOODS – “EARTHA”

N7 & PWAP – “ON GOD”

PAPER LOVEE & ILUVEMUNY – “TRILL SOLID”

NACHO PICASSO – “I WANNA DIE 2”

TAYLA PARX – “ME VS. US”

Kyle ft. Lil Yachty “Hey Julie!,” ShnickLife “SnickLife Commandements” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: