Nipsey Hussle’s “Victory Lap” Returns To Billboard 200 At No. 2

I can’t say that we didn’t expect this, but still, it’s nice to see our kings get their flowers. Even if they aren’t around to be able to smell them.

Also, if you still haven’t checked this album out – please, stop what you’re doing (after you read this post, of course) and go check it out. You owe it to yourself, plus, it’s really dope music.

Nipsey Hussle’s “Victory Lap” reaches a new peak.

One week after the tragic shooting death of Nipsey Hussle , the Los Angeles rapper and philanthropist has returned near the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart as his GRAMMY-nominated Victory Lap has earned its way to No. 2 after millions flooded streaming services and other digital marketplaces to listen to the late emcee’s catalog. READ MORE

