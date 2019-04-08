I can’t say that we didn’t expect this, but still, it’s nice to see our kings get their flowers. Even if they aren’t around to be able to smell them.
Also, if you still haven’t checked this album out – please, stop what you’re doing (after you read this post, of course) and go check it out. You owe it to yourself, plus, it’s really dope music.
Via | HotNewHipHop
Nipsey Hussle’s “Victory Lap” reaches a new peak.
Nipsey Hussle’s “Victory Lap” Returns To Billboard 200 At No. 2 was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com
