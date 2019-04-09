Ronald Moten and Tone P Share The Next Steps in the #DontMuteDC Movement

There has been a lot of talk around what is happening in our city and the attempt to silence Go-Go music. Ronald Moten and Tone P join Angie Ange to discuss how the hashtag #DontMuteDC came about and what are the next steps in this movement. Go-Go music is a part of DC and DMV culture. It isn’t okay for people to come and complain on a major part of the community. “This music was here before you moved in” Ronald Moten says to those who have moved in and now want our music out.

A press conference will be held on Wednesday April 10 to give updates to make sure everyone is informed and on the same page. Get more information and watch the full interview above or below!

