I had the pleasure of taking a peek into the Esports world with Wizards District Gaming. They have a professional NBA 2k league team. Esports has consistently grown into a new way to connect with kids and bring people together from different areas of the world. So when I found out we had our own team I had to shed light on it. Can’t wait til the fanbase grows to love them as they do the Wizards Redskins and other DMV professional teams.

