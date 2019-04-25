The Coast Guard Lieutenant accused of plotting a domestic terrorist attack on prominent Democrats in Congress, some running for president and liberal journalists will be release on bail pending his trial on gun and drug charges.

The judge, making the decision Thursday to a visibly shocked Prince George’s County courtroom that included Lt. Christopher Hasson’s wife according to WBAL-TV reporter Kate Amara. He apparently believes Lt. Hasson is dangerous, but the prosecution didn’t present strong enough evidence to prove he’s as dangerous at the federal government claims.

Hasson’s wife was in courtroom, and her jaw dropped when she heard the judges decision. https://t.co/ryfGgOZINS — Kate Amara (@kateamaraWBAL) April 25, 2019

Judge was clear: evidence doesn’t show Hasson is as dangerous as govt claims, but judge still thinks Hasson is dangerous. https://t.co/d3JegGPa0b — Kate Amara (@kateamaraWBAL) April 25, 2019

Authorities raided Lt. Hasson’s Silver Spring apartment in February, recovering 15 guns and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition as well as that hit list.

“The sheer number and force of the weapons that were recovered from Mr. Hasson’s residence, in this case, coupled with the disturbing nature of his writing, appear to reflect a very significant threat,” said Maryland’s U.S. Attorney General Robert Hur in February.

Lt. Hasson was not charged with any terrorism counts. No word yet on whether or not his release will include any special restrictions.

Question now is when, where and how it will work? Hearing on that “in a few days.” https://t.co/ZxaCMueB4f — Kate Amara (@kateamaraWBAL) April 25, 2019

This story is developing.

Coast Guard Lieutenant Behind Domestic Terror Plot To Be Release on Bail was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

