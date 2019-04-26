CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Survey: Most People in Maryland Ask Google About This…

Leave a comment
Google search engine opened on computer monitor

Source: Education Images / Getty

It’s standard nowadays to use an online search engine before you do something you’re not sure about. Google is always full with millions of search results.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Check out some of the most-googled concerns by state, from the serious to funny, according to Asecurelife.

Like, Maryland googled a lot about microwaves.

Arizonans and Minnesotans are curious about whether it’s safe to shower in a thunderstorm. The citizens of North Carolina are wondering whether or not it’s cool to eat snow. The people of Michigan want to know whether it’s safe to date.

Last year’s multi-state E. coli outbreak gave romaine a bad name. So much so that seven states—Connecticut, Idaho, Montana, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin—are understandably concerned about whether the vegetable is safe to eat again.

Six states want to know whether the juice cleanse is worth it: Alaska, Delaware, Maine, Mississippi, Nebraska, and North Dakota are all asking if it’s safe to do a liquid diet.

After last year’s major data breach, Alabama, Missouri, Pennsylvania, and Virginia are taking to Google to find out whether they can trust Facebook.

Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, and Louisiana are looking to get into a healthier lifestyle and want to know if the low-carb, high-fat Keto diet is safe.

See Ya Next Timeline: Erykah Badu Defends R. Kelly, Cancellation Papers Getting Drafted

15 photos Launch gallery

See Ya Next Timeline: Erykah Badu Defends R. Kelly, Cancellation Papers Getting Drafted

Continue reading See Ya Next Timeline: Erykah Badu Defends R. Kelly, Cancellation Papers Getting Drafted

See Ya Next Timeline: Erykah Badu Defends R. Kelly, Cancellation Papers Getting Drafted

[caption id="attachment_742551" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty[/caption] Erykah Badu really stepped in it. The Neo-Soul crooner reportedly said she is still supporting R. Kelly despite the myriad of allegations against him (see: Surviving R. Kelly).  Word on the tweets is that Badu was in full R. Kelly defense mode while performing in Chicago on Saturday night (Jan. 19). Maybe she thought there would be like-minded folks since she was in the Pied Piper of Pee Pee’s hometown? However, there were reportedly boos at the mere mention of his name. Reports the Independent: Badu was performing at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago where, according to dwellers, she criticised the outcry against the R&B singer following the damning Lifetime documentary Surviving R Kelly, which details multiple allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct against him. According to one concertgoer, Badu said: “What if one of the people who was assaulted by R Kelly becomes an offender? We gonna crucify them too?” Another claimed on Twitter that she had told the crowd to “keep [their] opinion to [themselves]”. Earlier this month, the docuentary’s [sic] producer revealed that Badu was one of many artists who turned down the opportunity to appear. But if you’ve been paying attention, you should have known Badu has been on a victim blaming wave before. Remember when she said girls need to be mindful of what they wear (see: longer skirts)? It be your own people. Peep the Twitter reaction in the gallery. It’s going to get ugly.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Survey: Most People in Maryland Ask Google About This… was originally published on 92q.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close