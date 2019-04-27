Kenny Mitchell Becomes Snapchat’s First Black C-Suite Executive

Many of the nation’s largest corporations have fallen short when it comes to racial diversity in the C-suite—especially in the realm of tech. Research shows that African Americans make up less than two percent of employees and less than one percent of executives at major tech companies. Despite the statistics, there are Black professionals who are dedicated to changing the face of leadership in tech. According to Black Enterprise, Kenny Mitchell has been named Snapchat’s new chief marketing officer; making him the social media app’s first Black C-suite executive.

Snapchat Gets Its First Black C-Suite Executive https://t.co/Nk3xxjF17v — Black Enterprise (@blackenterprise) April 26, 2019

Mitchell—who is a graduate of Dartmouth College—has led the marketing efforts for several prominent companies. In the past, he’s worked at NASCAR, Dew Tour, and Gatorade. Prior to Snapchat, he served as the vice president of brand content and engagement at McDonald’s. Mitchell is excited about taking on the role and contributing to the growth of the platform.

“Snap is a great company with strong values, an inspired vision and innovative products that are empowering its global community,” he said in a statement. “I look forward to helping Evan and Snap continue to tell their story to people around the world, and working with my new colleagues as we define the future of the camera and self-expression.”

The leadership team at Snapchat is excited about bringing Mitchell on board and believes that he will drive innovation and creativity within the company. “Kenny has demonstrated his ability to successfully execute innovative, global marketing campaigns, many of which have leveraged our own vertical video and augmented reality products,” said Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel. “He’s a natural fit to join our team and lead marketing as we continue driving the positive momentum we have in the business.”

News about Mitchell’s appointment comes weeks after Facebook nominated PayPal executive Peggy Alford to its board of directors.

