CLOSE
Tech
HomeTech

Kenny Mitchell Becomes Snapchat’s First Black C-Suite Executive

“Snap is a great company with strong values, an inspired vision and innovative products that are empowering its global community,” said Mitchell.

Leave a comment

Many of the nation’s largest corporations have fallen short when it comes to racial diversity in the C-suite—especially in the realm of tech. Research shows that African Americans make up less than two percent of employees and less than one percent of executives at major tech companies. Despite the statistics, there are Black professionals who are dedicated to changing the face of leadership in tech. According to Black Enterprise, Kenny Mitchell has been named Snapchat’s new chief marketing officer; making him the social media app’s first Black C-suite executive.

Mitchell—who is a graduate of Dartmouth College—has led the marketing efforts for several prominent companies. In the past, he’s worked at NASCAR, Dew Tour, and Gatorade. Prior to Snapchat, he served as the vice president of brand content and engagement at McDonald’s. Mitchell is excited about taking on the role and contributing to the growth of the platform.

“Snap is a great company with strong values, an inspired vision and innovative products that are empowering its global community,” he said in a statement. “I look forward to helping Evan and Snap continue to tell their story to people around the world, and working with my new colleagues as we define the future of the camera and self-expression.”

The leadership team at Snapchat is excited about bringing Mitchell on board and believes that he will drive innovation and creativity within the company. “Kenny has demonstrated his ability to successfully execute innovative, global marketing campaigns, many of which have leveraged our own vertical video and augmented reality products,” said Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel. “He’s a natural fit to join our team and lead marketing as we continue driving the positive momentum we have in the business.”

News about Mitchell’s appointment comes weeks after Facebook nominated PayPal executive Peggy Alford to its board of directors.

SEE ALSO:

Peggy Alford Becomes First Black Woman Nominated To Facebook’s Board Of Directors

Serena Williams Appointed To Join Poshmark’s Board Of Directors

Jay-Z Webster Hall show

Photos And Video From Jay-Z's Historic B-Sides Show At Webster Hall

19 photos Launch gallery

Photos And Video From Jay-Z's Historic B-Sides Show At Webster Hall

Continue reading Photos And Video From Jay-Z’s Historic B-Sides Show At Webster Hall

Photos And Video From Jay-Z's Historic B-Sides Show At Webster Hall

If you're anything like the good folks here at NewsOne, you missed Jay-Z's historic concert to re-open the Webster Hall venue in New York City on Friday night. The show was billed as featuring the business, man, only rapping from his vast catalog of his B-side songs, something he rarely has done throughout his decades-long career. READ MORE: Jay-Z's Ticket Prices Raise Some Eyebrows That's probably why tickets were fetching more than $1,000 on the resale market after they sold out in minutes last week. That fact alone kept tons of Jay-Z fans from the show. But, of course, with the internet being the great equalizer in the new millennium, fans could be forgiven for assuming that the show would at the very least be live streamed by Jay's streaming service Tidal. But members found out quickly that wasn't an option. https://twitter.com/kymcnt/status/1121966074696585216 So, in the 21st century, what's the next best way to follow the show in real time? Social media, of course. Concertgoers had their phones working overtime, probably praying for their battery lives to last the length of the show so they could keep posting to their social networks of choice. In this case, Twitter users came through big time for those of us who couldn't make the show. Tons of photos and video footage from the show flooded timelines across the world to provide a glimpse of what seemed like the biggest show in New York City this weekend. Nostalgia was reportedly in the air at Webster Hall, as shown by a gigantic chain spinning above the stage with the logo of Jay's former record company, Roc-A-Fella. The presumption at first sight of that prop was that Jay would be performing songs during his time on the Roc and possibly bringing out former label mates like Memphis Bleek and Beanie Sigel. https://twitter.com/XXL/status/1121955912690864128 Fans in the crowd made sure to post about how Nipsey Hussle's music was playing before Jay came out for his first song. That was fitting considering that 1) Jay and Beyoncé attended Nipsey's funeral earlier this month and 2) Jay paid lyrical homage to Nipsey and his entrepreneurial spirit with a brand new freestyle later during the show. https://twitter.com/TheUndefeated/status/1121958416333836288 But then, it was time for the show to begin, with Jay emerging wearing a tuxedo in front of a live band that rocked his lesser-heralded hits that true fans recited word-for-word in between posting footage to social media. The reported highlights of the night was when Jay brought guests out to perform with him. They included hip-hop luminary Nas as well as two of Jay's other former adversaries, Cam'Ron and Jim Jones, in what may have been the trio's first public performance together ever. Scroll down to see those and other scenes from a legendary night for New York City rap and hip-hop overall.

Kenny Mitchell Becomes Snapchat’s First Black C-Suite Executive was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close