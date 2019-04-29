New legislation will be introduced Monday in the wake of the scandal surrounding Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh.
Several members of the Baltimore City Council are looking to change the charter to make it easier to remove a public official and place curbs on the Mayor’s power.
See Also: Mayor Pugh’s Lawyer: She’s “Not Mentally Able” To Make Resignation Decision’
Mayor Pugh has not been criminally charged and is still recovering from bronchitis and pneumonia. Her lawyer said he will share an update on her condition Tuesday.
Source: CBS Baltimore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
New Bill Introduced Inspired By Scandal Surrounding Baltimore Mayor Pugh was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com