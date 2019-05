BMitch and Scott start the show talking with a long chat with former Redskins LB Lavar Arrington about his piece with the Players Tribune with a letter to his former self and advice he’d give himself fresh out of the draft, his now eschewed relationship with Dan Snyder, being a better husband and more.

