Blessed be the fight. Hulu has released the official trailer for the 3rd season of The Handmaid’s Tale.
We left off at the ends of season 2 with June almost making it to freedom but she changes her mind. Why? Because she cannot leave her daughter behind!
So it appears season 3 picks up with June’s return to Gilead but it doesn’t look pretty.
The Handmaid’s Tale returns to Hulu June 5. Get it? June
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (04/27-05/03)
10 photos Launch gallery
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (04/27-05/03)
1. Tiny Spent Some Time With Her Sister1 of 10
2. LeToya Luckett Is Stunning2 of 10
3. Kevin Hart On Set3 of 10
4. Drake Had A Great Night At The Billboard Awards4 of 10
5. Are You Going To Go See Will Smith In Aladdin?5 of 10
6. Beyonce Is Up To Something6 of 10
7. Morris Chestnut Shared A Throwback With Vivica A. Fox7 of 10
8. How Cute Is Ciara's Baby Boy!?8 of 10
9. Lance Gross And His 'Star' Cast Mates!9 of 10
10. Eva Marcille Announced She's Expecting!10 of 10
The Latest:
- Spider-Man: Far From Home Official Trailer Hints At A Multi-Verse & More [WATCH]
- It’s A Boy! Meghan Markle Gives Birth To The Royal Baby!
- [WATCH] Hulu Drops Trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3
- MODEL MONDAY: Ifeoma Somiari Is A Bio Student Selling Bundles And Closures Between Classes
- Childish Gambino Live Performance At Broccoli City Festival 2019
- 99-Year-Old Black Woman Veteran Gets Second Chance To Walk Across Graduation Stage
- Boxer Tony Harrison’s Gym Hosts Prom Dress Drive For Detroit Teens
- National Trust’s Youth Program To Preserve Black Historic Landmarks
- Some Type Of Way: The Broccoli City Festival Edition
- [5/5] DJ Freeez Saturday Midnight Mixes
[WATCH] Hulu Drops Trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.hellobeautiful.com
comments – add yours