Spider-Man: Far From Home Official Trailer Hints At A Multi-Verse & More [WATCH]

It’s been two weeks since Avengers: End Game so if you haven’t seen the movie yet, the makers of Spider-Man: Far From Home are warning you not to watch the trailer. But for everybody else who has … Marvel made sure to drop it bright and early on Monday morning!

Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man : Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man : Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!

It’s clear that while the world’s grieving Iron Man, everyone is expecting Spider-Man to not only captain the entire MCU but also be the biggest hero that the world has got. Will it turn into multiple villains and more teases for him maybe fighting the Sinister Six? We’ll have to wait and see.

Spider-Man: Far From Home web slings into theaters on July 2nd.

