It’s A Boy! Meghan Markle Gives Birth To The Royal Baby!

Update: It’s a Boy!
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has delivered a baby boy.
The baby weighed in at 7 pounds, 3 ounces.
We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.
Original Story
We’re getting closer to meeting the newest royal baby!
Meghan Markle has gone into labor.
Few details of the couple’s birth plans have been release to public. Last month, Kensington Palace said that the birth would be revealed only once Harry and Meghan had the opportunity to celebrate privately.
Unlike Harry’s brother Prince William, they didn’t share where the baby would be born.
Harry married the Duchess of Sussex last year in a chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, about 20 miles west of central London.
This is a developing story.
