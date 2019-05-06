It’s A Boy! Meghan Markle Gives Birth To The Royal Baby!

Update: It’s a Boy!

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has delivered a baby boy.

The baby weighed in at 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

Original Story

We’re getting closer to meeting the newest royal baby!

Meghan Markle has gone into labor.

Few details of the couple’s birth plans have been release to public. Last month, Kensington Palace said that the birth would be revealed only once Harry and Meghan had the opportunity to celebrate privately.

Unlike Harry’s brother Prince William, they didn’t share where the baby would be born.

Harry married the Duchess of Sussex last year in a chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, about 20 miles west of central London.

This is a developing story.

Source: NBC News

