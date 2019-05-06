Raz B‘s life has been the subject of public scrutiny, scorn, and sympathy since forever. So it only makes sense that the B2K singer is joining the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

Reports TMZ:

Sources close to production on the VH1 reality show tell us … Raz B has already joined ‘L&HH’ and for the past few weeks a film crew’s been following him around, capturing all his ups and downs on the B2K reunion tour.

We’re told Raz B inked his deal last month with the show’s Hollywood branch … and he’ll be featured in the upcoming season.

Raz B is already giving ‘L&HH’ plenty of content. As we first reported … he got arrested in Minneapolis this week after cops said he strangled his girlfriend during an argument outside a Macy’s. Ultimately, the County Attorney’s Office decided not to prosecute the singer based on a lack of evidence.

Reportedly, all the aforementioned incidents just happened to be caught on camera.

Of course.

—

Photo: Getty

Raz B Joins ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ Because Of Course was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: