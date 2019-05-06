CLOSE
Raz B Joins ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ Because Of Course

Mona Scott stays winning.

B2K In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Raz B‘s life has been the subject of public scrutiny, scorn, and sympathy since forever. So it only makes sense that the B2K singer is joining the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

Reports TMZ:

Sources close to production on the VH1 reality show tell us … Raz B has already joined ‘L&HH’ and for the past few weeks a film crew’s been following him around, capturing all his ups and downs on the B2K reunion tour. 

We’re told Raz B inked his deal last month with the show’s Hollywood branch … and he’ll be featured in the upcoming season. 

Raz B is already giving ‘L&HH’ plenty of content. As we first reported … he got arrested in Minneapolis this week after cops said he strangled his girlfriend during an argument outside a Macy’s. Ultimately, the County Attorney’s Office decided not to prosecute the singer based on a lack of evidence.

Reportedly, all the aforementioned incidents just happened to be caught on camera.

Of course.

Photo: Getty

Raz B Joins ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ Because Of Course was originally published on hiphopwired.com

