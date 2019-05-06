Baltimore City Police are looking for a silver or gold colored four-door Sedan that may have been used in a shooting that left two children and three adults injured on Friday night.

The ATF and Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland announced a combined reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

The shooting occurred on Friday night in the 1900 block of Ramsay Street.

Medics were called to the scene and transported an adult female who was shot in the neck, a 1-year-old shot in the leg and a 2-year-old shot in the torso to area hospitals, officials said.

Two adult males walked into area hospitals seeking treatment for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, officials said. Detectives believe the two men were wounded during the incident.

All of the shooting victims are currently in stable condition at area hospitals.

Source:FoxBaltimore

ATF Offering 15k Reward For Info That Leads To Arrest In Baltimore Quintuple Shooting was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com