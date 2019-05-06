New Evidence Surfaces In Brittney Taylor’s Case Against Remy Ma

Via Madamenoire:

Remy Ma and her legal team are confident that the assault charges filed against her by Brittney Taylor will be dropped in no time.

According to TMZ, Remy’s house has surveillance cameras with footage that prove that she was home on April 16th around 9:30 PM, the time that Taylor alleges she punched her in her eye. Taylor claims that the “All the Way Up” rapper punched her during a dispute at Irving Plaza over conflict she had with Remy’s stepdaughter, Dejenae. Remy ‘s lawyer, Dawn Florio, said she did not arrive to Irving Plaza until 10:45 p.m.

Florio added that there is no surveillance footage of this alleged attack. Furthermore, she obtained a timestamped photo that shows Taylor leaving the event with no marks on her face.

For Remy’s sake, we hope this case is dropped soon because if it isn’t, her parole could be violated and she could be sent back to prison. The Bronx native, who spent six years in prison for shooting a former friend, will be off of parole on August 1st.

Taylor also has a civil attorney, which could mean that she will be hitting Remy with a lawsuit.

Remy is out on bail after turning herself in last week.

