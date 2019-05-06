Migos Wants You To Vote On The Title Of Their Next Album

Music streaming has changed the game. It’s allowed us to conect with our favorite artists in brand new ways, as we essentially have their entire catologule at our fingertips at any time of day. It’s created a new way to engage with our favorites.

And now The Migos crew wants to up the ante. Check this out.

Via | HotNewHipHop

You choose.

YRN 2 ? C III ? Or a Whole New Chapter?? Fans Choose — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) May 5, 2019 The Migos are somewhere right now creating bangers for their upcoming album. After launching Culture III, and then embarking on separate solo adventures, the Migos are ready to reunite for a group project. Quavo hinted that the new project is on the way, hopping on Twitter on Sunday (May 5) to make an announcement. “SUMMER TIME FLAVA OTW!!!! Ppl Looked Lost Out There,” he boasted. Then, Quavo asked fans what they think the album should be named. “YRN 2 ? C III ? Or a Whole New Chapter?? Fans Choose,” he stated. READ MORE

