A genre-mixing summer tour is headed in our direction.

Rapper Lil Wayne is hitting the road with rock band, Blink 182. It kicks off at the end of June in Columbus, Ohio and ends in Camden, N.J. in September. Special guests Neck Deep will serve as the opening act.

Tickets are up for grabs now. Tour dates are below.

Lil Wayne and Blink-182’s Joint Tour Dates

June 26 – Columbus, Ohio

June 29 – Hartford, Conn.

July 20 – Virginia Beach, Va.

July 21 – Columbia, Md.

July 23 – Charlotte, N.C.

July 25 – West Palm Beach, Fla.

July 26 – Tampa, Fla.

July 27 – Atlanta, Ga.

July 28 – Jacksonville, Fla.

July 31 – Houston, Texas.

Aug 1 – Austin, Texas

Aug 2 – Dallas, Texas

Aug 4 – El Paso, Texas*

Aug 5 – Phoenix, Ariz.

Aug 7 – San Diego, Calif.

Aug 8 – Los Angeles, Calif.

Aug 27 – Irvine, Calif.

Aug 30 – Portland, Ore.

Aug 31 – Seattle, Wa.

Sept 2 – Salt Lake City, Utah

Sept 4 – Denver, Colo.

Sept 6 – Wichita, Kan.*

Sept 7 – Council Bluffs, Iowa.*

Sept 8 – Kansas City, Mo.

Sept 10 – Detroit, Mich.

Sept 14 – St. Louis, Mo.

Sept 16 – Cincinnati, Ohio

Sept 18 – Camden, N.J.

* Lil Wayne Not On This Date

Source: XXL

Lil Wayne Hitting the Road with Blink 182 This Summer was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: