Lonzo Ball Explains Why He Quit The Big Baller Brand & Covered Up BBB Tattoo on ‘The Shop’

After being the main star on his daddy’s Big Baller Brand baby, Lonzo Ball made a very public split from the embattled BBB a few months ago after he discovered $1.5 million had magically disappeared from his bank account at the hands of BBB co-founder Alan Foster. While most people thought it was just a bump in the road of the family business, Lonzo even went as far as covering up his BBB tattoo to put the final nail in that coffin.

In a recent episode of LeBron James’ HBO series The Shop, Lonzo Ball spoke about the jig that his old family friend Foster pulled on him and why it motivated him to sever ties with the family business.

“That’s why I covered the BBB up on my arm. Because like, when I saw that, I saw him and that sh*t made me so… Like I was tight… Like when we looked at the transactions, the sh*t didn’t start happening until my mom got sick. Because she took care of all the money sh*t. So that’s what really hurt me. That sh*t hurt me. I don’t even know what I’d do if I seen him right now. I ain’t seen him.”

