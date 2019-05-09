Stephen A. Smith Claims People Close To Jeanie Buss Are Telling Her To Trade LeBron James

Trouble in La La Land? The Los Angeles Lakers organization didn’t think their season would not be playing out like this when they signed LeBron James. Instead of the return of Showtime, there has been nothing but drama swirling around the famed NBA organization. With talks falling apart between the Lakers and Ty Lue about taking the head coaching job, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is now reporting people close to the team’s president Jeanie Buss are suggesting she should trade James.

Initially giving insight on the Ty Lue situation, Smith went on to bring up the eye-opening revelation saying sources close to Buss are urging her to make the dramatic move.

‘Nothing is out of bounds right now, we don’t know what the hell is going on in Los Angeles. You got folks close to Jeanie Buss imploring her to trade LeBron James.”

'Some people close to Jeanie Buss are telling her to trade Lebron james." – SAS pic.twitter.com/K9XcuxjItu — John Ledesma (@JohnnyNBA) May 8, 2019

Yeah that notion seems wild, the Lakers need LeBron James if they hope to return to prominence, but you can never doubt Stephen A. Smith and his sources. With their inability to secure a deal with LeBron’s top choice Ty Lue, failure to land Anthony Davis and no guarantee that any high-profile free agents like Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving, and Kawhi Leonard who James is supposed to be courting considering on joining the organization the Lakers are in a world of trouble.

We will just have to wait to see how this all plays out when free agency begins. As for the head coaching job it’s being reported the team has spoken with former Orlando Magic coach Frank Vogel, and Juwan Howard is being considered for the gig.

Thing LeBron is having second thoughts about this move? We wouldn’t be surprised one bit if he was at all cause this is definitely not what he signed up for.

Photo: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

