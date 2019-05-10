Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Has A Cameo In The Next Episode of “Game of Thrones”

It’s no secret Aaron Rodgers is a huge fan of HBO‘s mega-popular original show Game of Thrones. Rodgers expressed as much during an interview on The Ringer back in 2017 even sharing theories of what direction the show was heading in. Last year the Packer’s quarterback left folks wondering if a GOT appearance was coming but left fans wondering by stating he “could not confirm nor deny” if that is the case. Now multiple sources are strongly suggesting he will be making some sort of cameo appearance.

Aaron Rodgers is going to be in Game of Thrones. Enjoy. — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) May 9, 2019

Sir Rodgers of House Green Bay?

Well, looks like that will indeed be the case as rumors of the Superbowl winning gunslinger will be making an appearance in Game of Thrones upcoming fifth episode. While there are no details as to what his role will be, one could guess he might be partaking in the big battle between Cersei and Daenerys with possibly more than one dragon to aid her in taking the iron throne back in the name of House Targaryen. So keep your eye peeled to the screen like the person who spotted the coffee cup—because in the blink of an eye you might miss him.

If the cameo does happen, Rodgers won’t be the first celebrity or athlete to make appearances on the show. New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard, the ginger teddy bear Ed Sheeran and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney have popped up in the show. Even the showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss had a quick cameo in last week’s episode.

We are looking forward to seeing how they utilize Aaron Rodgers on Game of Thrones penultimate episode this Sunday.

