The Nike SNKRS App Had Sneakerheads Shedding Tattooed Tears This Past Weekend

This past Saturday the insanely anticipated Travis Scott Air Jordan 1’s dropped and while everyone had been preparing for months for the emotional toll that taking an L on these would have on them, they weren’t ready for what happened. No one was.

Once again the much polarizing Nike SNKRS app had sneakerheads across America in their feelings this past weekend when the release of the “Cactus Jack” 1’s had the SNKRS app glitching and bugging in ways that haven’t been seen since the drop of Virgil Abloh’s Off White Air Jordan 1’s in 2017.

Knowing that there were only 100,000 pairs of the highly coveted kicks up for grabs, sneaker heads were up and ready to take home a W or an L at 10am sharp this past Saturday but what we got instead were error messages declaring that passwords were wrong, payments couldn’t be processed and even rumors of a few “GTFOH”’s popping up on screens. For more than 20 minutes people were trying to get through before a lucky few were able to complete purchases and take to social media to declare victory and $1000 resale prices on the latest grails.

Funny enough everyone was delighted when Nike announced that the sneakers would be sold on a first come first serve basis as opposed to the much despised raffle that’s seemingly impossible to win. Well, we just found out that the billion dollar company still has no way to combat sneaker bots crashing their app when all the chips are on the table for the taking.

While the experience was enough to make the hardest of sneakerheads swear off ever using the Nike SNKRS app again, it’s only a matter of time before Nike drops another exclusive collaboration or colorway of a some iconic silhouettes and once again break hearts through what seems to be an outdated app that can’t even keep out robotic buyers who cheat the game and sh*t on the customers that made Nike the biggest sneaker brand in the world. But regardless to how we may feel today, tomorrow we’ll return for more heartache because we are in fact sneaker fiends.

Check out some of the responses to the SNKRS snafu below and let us know if you were able to copp a pair or took home that fat L.

Having your Saturday morning ruined by the Nike SNKRS app is a tradition unlike any other. — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) May 11, 2019

either i bought like 9000 pairs of these travis scott's air jordan 1s or the buy now function on snkrs app really doesnt work — Heartbroken Jun (@_junjulyaugust) May 11, 2019

Trying to check out these Travis Scott 1s on SNKRS. pic.twitter.com/UQVDK94cKw — Josh The Elephant King 💙 (@Dynamitejimi) May 11, 2019

If you were able to get the Travis Scott 1s this morning…I know you got a bot — Rond Burgundy (@Mondkeyboy06) May 11, 2019

The Nike SNKRS App Had Sneakerheads Shedding Tattooed Tears This Past Weekend was originally published on hiphopwired.com

