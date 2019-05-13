CLOSE
Summerella: “I’ve Never Been Heartbroken” [VIDEO]

Summerella

Summerella first appeared on the scene making funny viral videos on social media. After only a couple years, she gained a large social media following and developed a strong music career. Now, you can catch her on the road performing her hit songs like, “Do You Miss It.”

The 23-year-old Atlanta native stopped through Detroit for our Who’s Next showcase. Before hitting the stage her and Dj AngelBaby had some girl talk. They discussed relationships, music, her dream collabs and you know she had to play a game of bars.

Check out Summerella’s hit songs “Do You Miss It” & “Pull Up” below:

